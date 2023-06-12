© 2021 KOSU
Politics

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis for president

KOSU | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was endorsed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally held on the outskirts of Tulsa Saturday.

Before DeSantis took to the stage, Stitt said he “officially, 100%” endorses DeSantis.

“We need the next president to be in office for eight years. We’ve got to defeat Joe Biden. I believe Ron DeSantis is the right guy,” said Stitt.

Stitt lauded DeSantis for his role in sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and for refusing a mask mandate during the COVID pandemic.

“COVID was a beat down for governors, okay? The Biden administration was trying to force us to shut our states down. I was one of the few governors in the country who refused to do a mask mandate statewide. Guess who the other governor was? Ron DeSantis,” said Stitt.

Stitt is the first Republican governor to endorse a candidate for president in the 2024 election cycle. Last fall, it was DeSantis who endorsed Stitt for Oklahoma's governor.

The rally, sponsored by super PAC Never Back Down, drew a crowd of several hundred to the small F&E Creek Event Center near Catoosa. With temperatures inside the venue sweltering, not everyone who wanted to attend was allowed inside the packed site.

15-year-old Cane Webb, who was in the overflow crowd, said he likes Republican presidential nominee front-runner Donald Trump, but he isn’t sure who his preferred candidate is yet.

“I like what DeSantis has been saying. I feel like he’s young and would make a good choice as president,” said Webb.

Stitt and DeSantis continued on the campaign trail together Saturday night, appearing at the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City.

Tags
Politics Ron DeSantis2024 ElectionsKevin StittRepublican Party
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher
