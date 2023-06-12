Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis for president

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was endorsed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally held on the outskirts of Tulsa Saturday.

Before DeSantis took to the stage, Stitt said he “officially, 100%” endorses DeSantis.

“We need the next president to be in office for eight years. We’ve got to defeat Joe Biden. I believe Ron DeSantis is the right guy,” said Stitt.

Stitt lauded DeSantis for his role in sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and for refusing a mask mandate during the COVID pandemic.

“COVID was a beat down for governors, okay? The Biden administration was trying to force us to shut our states down. I was one of the few governors in the country who refused to do a mask mandate statewide. Guess who the other governor was? Ron DeSantis,” said Stitt.

Stitt is the first Republican governor to endorse a candidate for president in the 2024 election cycle. Last fall, it was DeSantis who endorsed Stitt for Oklahoma's governor.

The rally, sponsored by super PAC Never Back Down, drew a crowd of several hundred to the small F&E Creek Event Center near Catoosa. With temperatures inside the venue sweltering, not everyone who wanted to attend was allowed inside the packed site.

15-year-old Cane Webb, who was in the overflow crowd, said he likes Republican presidential nominee front-runner Donald Trump, but he isn’t sure who his preferred candidate is yet.

“I like what DeSantis has been saying. I feel like he’s young and would make a good choice as president,” said Webb.

Stitt and DeSantis continued on the campaign trail together Saturday night, appearing at the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City.