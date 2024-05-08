Headlines: Northeast Oklahoma cleanup, budget talks & Thunder beats Mavericks

Tornado-ravaged Barnsdall gets tour by state and federal officials. (KOSU)

Barnsdall struggles after second tornado in five weeks. (KOSU)

Bartlesville residents are assessing storm damage. (Tulsa World)

Another round of severe storms could come into NE Oklahoma today. (Tulsa World)

State leaders plan a second budget summit for tomorrow. (NewsOK)

State House approves incentives for major league sports teams. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt signs a bill to combat maternal deaths. (KOSU)

Stitt signs legislation on school tax credit uses. (Tulsa World)

Epic Charter co-founder case gets stalled again. (Tulsa World)

Appellate court allows for more delays in executions. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma man at center of McGirt v. Oklahoma is getting released. (KOSU)

Tribes call for more funds from Congress for policing. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County fires juvenile center director amid calls for a probe. (Tulsa World)

Claremore Schools close after threat to nearby company. (Tulsa World)

Former Lt. Gov. Jari Askins gets tapped to lead Cameron University. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City considers hotel tax increase. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is getting a new 12K+ acre nature preserve between OKC and Tulsa. (KOSU)

Mayfest takes place this weekend. (Tulsa World)

John Legend plans to start tour in Durant. (Tulsa World)

Thunder wins opening round of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. (NewsOK)