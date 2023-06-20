KOSU welcomes Isabel Nissley as news intern

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Isabel Nissley joined KOSU in June through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program, in partnership with the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Nissley will work with our news team on daily news and long-term projects, learning how to write and record news reports for radio and produce digitally-focused reports.

"With this partnership, we are addressing the difficulty some rural newsrooms face in recruiting great talent and working to bring a powerful journalistic growth and mentorship opportunity to people at the beginning of their careers," said Sara Shahriari, INN’s director of leadership and talent development. "Joining a small or local reporting team can offer interns the opportunity to tell stories and innovate in ways that just wouldn’t be possible in a huge newsroom."

Nissley previously worked at nonprofit, audience-supported news organizations in Ohio and Michigan: the Athens County Independent, Matter News and Interlochen Public Radio. She is a journalist because of her love for storytelling, connecting with people and learning.

This fall, Nissley will begin her senior year at Ohio University, where she studies journalism and geography.

Nissley will be here throughout the summer. We hope you'll join us in welcoming her to the KOSU team.