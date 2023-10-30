Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 30-November 3: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 30

Spooklight was a musical project from Oklahoma musicians. Find the full album at spooklighthalloween.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, October 31

Evangelicals were from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/evangelicals.

Wednesday, November 1

Cody Clinton and the April Fools are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at codyandthefools.com.

Thursday, November 2

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Tulsa trumpeter Howard McGhee was a pioneer of the bebop jazz movement, performing and recording with Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington and more. Find out more about him here.

Friday, November 3

The Great Divide is from Stillwater, and they're playing Tumbleweeds tonight. Find more of their music at tgdmusic.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.