Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 29 - May 3: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, April 29

Chris Blevins is from Henryetta. Find more of their music at chrisblevinsmusic.com.

Tuesday, April 30

Micah Felts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at micahfelts.com.

Wednesday, May 1

Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at manchild.band.

Thursday, May 2

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The National Recording Registry recently added 25 recordings, including this song from 1950 - "Tennessee Waltz" by Patti Page. Patti Page was from Claremore. Find more of her music here.

Friday, May 3

Net is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at netinspace.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.