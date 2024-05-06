© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 6-10: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:16 AM CDT
Josh Meloy
Josh Meloy

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, May 6

Jaco Jaco is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jacojaco.

Tuesday, May 7

Josh Meloy is from Hennessey. Find more of their music at joshmeloy.com.

Wednesday, May 8

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.

Thursday, May 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly band The Oh Johnny! Girls performed in and around Oklahoma City in the mid-to-late 2000s. Find more of their music here.

Friday, May 10

Cassie Latshaw is from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content