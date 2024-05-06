Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 6-10: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, May 6

Jaco Jaco is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jacojaco.

Tuesday, May 7

Josh Meloy is from Hennessey. Find more of their music at joshmeloy.com.

Wednesday, May 8

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.

Thursday, May 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly band The Oh Johnny! Girls performed in and around Oklahoma City in the mid-to-late 2000s. Find more of their music here.

Friday, May 10

Cassie Latshaw is from Tulsa. Find more of their music here.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.