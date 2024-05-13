Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 13-17: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, May 13

John Moreland is from Bixby. Find more of their music at johnmoreland.net.

Tuesday, May 14

Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at joshfudgemusic.com.

Wednesday, May 15

Burl is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/buurrl.

Thursday, May 16

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer Katrina Elam has toured with Rascal Flatts and written songs for Carrie Underwood and Hunter Hayes. Katrina Elam is from Bray. Find more of their music here.

Friday, May 17

Sky Hemenway is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/skyhemenway.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.