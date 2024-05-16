Hundreds gather in support of immigrants during Hispanic Day at Oklahoma Capitol

Legislators, community members, religious leaders and advocates rallied in opposition against House Bill 4156 on Wednesday. Signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late April, the bill labels all immigrants without legal permission to reside in the country as criminals.

Hundreds of immigrants, their families, friends and supporters came to the Capitol in support.

Many community members spoke about the importance of immigrants for business in the state. According to the American Immigration Council, immigrants make up 8% of Oklahoma’s workforce.

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, said immigrants fill essential roles by working in jobs that are otherwise difficult to staff. These fields include construction, agriculture and hospitality.

“Without these workers, who've played by the rules, put down roots, there would not be a lot of these businesses operating,” Brooks said.

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, who started Hispanic Day back in 2016, emphasized the economic ramifications of the new law.

“It will drive up inflation and drive up costs for everyone because they take us for granted,” Menz said. “They take for granted all of the taxes that you pay into a system that you're not going to reap the benefits from; they take for granted your voice; they take for granted the labor that you provide every single day.”

Menz encouraged protestors to use their voices to push back against House Bill 4156.

“They take us for granted by passing hate legislation, and they expect us to, what? To just live with it, right? Wrong. That's why we're here today. That's why our Hispanic cultural celebration looks like this. They earned this. Now make them hear you,” Menz said.

Lionel Ramos/KOSU Owners and employees of La Aguascalientes Supermarket in south Oklahoma City protested HB4156 by closing down the store on May 15 and showing up at the Oklahoma State Capitol with hundreds of their fellow community members.

Business community protests bill

The Greater OKC Minority Chambers, composed of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce, announced their united stance against the new law at the rally.

In a statement posted on social media, the chambers said a diverse community is necessary for the city’s economic growth and encouraged legislators to reconsider the legislation.

“With their voices echoing in the halls of our Capitol, we strongly urge policymakers to reconsider this legislation and to prioritize inclusive and equitable policies that benefit all residents of Oklahoma,” the post read.

Many businesses across the state, closed in support of the rally on May 15 — also the day of an Oklahoma City Thunder playoff game, which could be a boon for sports bars.

Multiple Hal Smith Restaurant Group locations, such as Louie’s and The Garage, closed business on Wednesday to support employees’ rights to protest and engage in advocacy.

La Aguascalientes, a supermarket in Southside Oklahoma City, closed in support of the rally. Agustina Santoyo, an employee at La Aguascalientes, said the purpose of closing their doors was to show lawmakers the economic ramifications of losing Latino businesses.

"Their businesses, their own homes, essentially everything they get built, is built by Latinos,” Santoyo said through a translator. “They'll see that impact on the economy whether they want to or not. They'll have to accept that we are valuable and have strength in this state."

Lionel Ramos/KOSU Oklahomans rallied outside the State Capitol building by the hundreds on May 15 to protest the signing of HB 4156 into law. The demonstration took place during the annual Hispanic Day at the Capitol.

‘Not the time to hide our light’

Many activists expressed disappointment and betrayal at the bill in light of Stitt’s recent history of supporting the Hispanic community.

Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic in the State. Community members and lawmakers alike are aware of the growth and pushing young people to engage in civics — especially during election season.

Leslie Fraire, valedictorian at Santa Fe South High School, spoke at the rally. Fraire recalled two years ago when Stitt invited a group of Santa Fe South students to the governor's mansion to celebrate Hispanic heritage. Fraire said during that luncheon, Stitt said he was proud of Hispanic Oklahomans and the economic contributions they make towards the state.

“The students that attended that day were honored to be invited and included in photographs with the governor and other high-ranking officials,” Fraire said. “Today, as we stand against this law, we suddenly find ourselves as photo opportunities for white politicians to be seen with brown people. We desire genuine support for our community and not to be used as a prop in a photo.”

Fraire urged the crowd not to fear in times like these and instead use their voices.

“This is not the time to hide our light. It's time to shine brightly to show our state that we are an integral part of what makes Oklahoma great,” Fraire said. “Today, I am asking each of you to find the strength to go into this building with boldness, to speak to the men and women who have made this terrible law. Let them know that while they might have broken our hearts, they have not broken our spirits.”

Brooks said he believes Stitt’s affection for the Latino community is real, but he ultimately made the wrong choice.

“I know that he struggled with it because I had a chance to talk to him before he decided to sign the bill,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately when you're in this building, oftentimes, if you hold something dear, this building will turn you into a hypocrite. In this circumstance, I believe the governor chose politics over the people.”