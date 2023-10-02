© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for October 2-6: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Brotherboy
Brian Lawes
Brotherboy

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, October 2

Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at chelseadays.band.

Tuesday, October 3

J.R. Carroll is from Oologah. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/jrcarroll.

Wednesday, October 4

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/wearebrotherboy.

Thursday, October 5

Wade Hayes is from Bethel Acres. Find more of his music at wadehayes.com.

Friday, October 6

TOOMBZ are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/WeAreTOOMBZ/

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
