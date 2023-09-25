Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 25-29: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, focusing on Latin American people in Oklahoma. Here are this week's featured artists.
Monday, September 25
Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.
Tuesday, September 26
Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.
Wednesday, September 27
Challo is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/challomusic.
Thursday, September 28
Medicensanto is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at medicensanto.com.
Friday, September 29
YZMN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/yzmnofficial.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.