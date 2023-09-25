Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 25-29: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, focusing on Latin American people in Oklahoma. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, September 25

Lincka is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/linckamusic.

Tuesday, September 26

Wyatt Flores is from Morrison and Stillwater. Find more of their music at wyattfloresmusic.com.

Wednesday, September 27

Challo is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/challomusic.

Thursday, September 28

Medicensanto is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at medicensanto.com.

Friday, September 29

YZMN is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/yzmnofficial.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.