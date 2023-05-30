© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 29 - June 2: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
Asher Evergreen
Asher Evergreen

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 29

Blue Morrison is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/bluemorrison.

Tuesday, May 30

Asher Evergreen is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/asherevergreen.

Wednesday, May 31

Turnpike Troubadours are from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at turnpiketroubadours.com.

Thursday, June 1

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. 1980s new wave and pop band Fingers (El Reno) opened concerts for Todd Rundgren, Huey Lewis and the New and U2. Find more of their music at facebook.com/fingerstheband.

Friday, June 2

COMBSY is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/combsymusic.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music Minute
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
