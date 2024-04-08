Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 8-12: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, April 8

Zach Winters is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at zachwinters.com.

Tuesday, April 9

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music here

Wednesday, April 10

Red Dirt Rangers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at reddirtrangers.com.

Thursday, April 11

For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Jenny Labow from Tulsa. Find out more about their music here.

Friday, April 12

Casii Stephan is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at casiistephan.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.