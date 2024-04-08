Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 8-12: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.
Monday, April 8
Zach Winters is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at zachwinters.com.
Tuesday, April 9
Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music here
Wednesday, April 10
Red Dirt Rangers are from Stillwater. Find more of their music at reddirtrangers.com.
Thursday, April 11
For Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute, here's Jenny Labow from Tulsa. Find out more about their music here.
Friday, April 12
Casii Stephan is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at casiistephan.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.