Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 15-19: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published April 15, 2024 at 7:58 AM CDT
Plain Speak
Dylan Johnson
Plain Speak

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, April 15

One half of Trummors is from Lawton & Norman. Find more of their music at trummors.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, April 16

Luke Dick from Cogar and Yukon. Find more of their music at lukedick.org.

Wednesday, April 17

Kaitlin Butts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com.

Thursday, April 18

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Jimmie Revard (Pawhuska) led one of the best-known western swing bands in the Southwest before World War II. Find more of their music here.

Friday, April 19

Plain Speak is from Norman. Find more of their music at plainspeakmusic.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
