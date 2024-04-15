Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 15-19: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.
Monday, April 15
One half of Trummors is from Lawton & Norman. Find more of their music at trummors.bandcamp.com.
Tuesday, April 16
Luke Dick from Cogar and Yukon. Find more of their music at lukedick.org.
Wednesday, April 17
Kaitlin Butts is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at kaitlinbutts.com.
Thursday, April 18
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Jimmie Revard (Pawhuska) led one of the best-known western swing bands in the Southwest before World War II. Find more of their music here.
Friday, April 19
Plain Speak is from Norman. Find more of their music at plainspeakmusic.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.