Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 22-26: Music you should hear this week

Norman Music Festival is back, with hundreds of musicians performing this weekend. So, this week, we're featuring five artists performing at the free fest.

Monday, April 22

Jared Deck plays Norman Music Festival on Saturday. Find more of their music at jareddeckmusic.com.

Tuesday, April 23

Labrys plays Norman Music Festival on Friday. Find more of their music at iamlabrys.net.

Wednesday, April 24

Branjae plays Norman Music Festival on Saturday. Find more of their music at branjaemusic.com.

Thursday, April 25

Husbands plays Norman Music Festival on Saturday. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

Friday, April 26

AJ Harvey plays Norman Music Festival on Saturday. Find more of their music at instagram.com/a.jharvey.

