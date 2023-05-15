© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for May 15-19: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Skating Polly
Skating Polly

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, May 15

Stalling is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Stalling_.

Tuesday, May 16

The Ivy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at wearetheivy.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Adara Kay is from Lone Grove. Find more of their music at adarakaymusic.com.

Thursday, May 18

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Jack Guthrie (Olive) — the cousin of Woody Guthrie — was a western swing musician and performed on Ernest Tubb's Hollywood Barn Dance in 1947. Find out more about him here.

Friday, May 19

Skating Polly is from Oklahoma City. You can see this band perform live Friday at Factory Obscura in OKC! Find more of their music at skatingpolly.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
