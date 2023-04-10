Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 10-14: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, April 10
Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Wearebrotherboy.
Tuesday, April 11
Ellesse is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/ellessemusic.
Wednesday, April 12
The House of Jed is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at thehouseofjed.bandcamp.com.
Thursday, April 13
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Acoustic guitar legend Leo Kottke (Muskogee) has played with Son House, collaborated with Phish bassist Mike Gordon and inspired countless guitarists throughout his five decade career. Find out more about him at leokottke.com.
Friday, April 14
Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/husbandsokc.
