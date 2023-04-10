Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 10-14: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, April 10

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Wearebrotherboy.

Tuesday, April 11

Ellesse is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/ellessemusic.

Wednesday, April 12

The House of Jed is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at thehouseofjed.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, April 13

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Acoustic guitar legend Leo Kottke (Muskogee) has played with Son House, collaborated with Phish bassist Mike Gordon and inspired countless guitarists throughout his five decade career. Find out more about him at leokottke.com.

Friday, April 14

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/husbandsokc.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.