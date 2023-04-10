© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for April 10-14: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
ellesse2.jpg
Ellesse

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, April 10

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Wearebrotherboy.

Tuesday, April 11

Ellesse is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/ellessemusic.

Wednesday, April 12

The House of Jed is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at thehouseofjed.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, April 13

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Acoustic guitar legend Leo Kottke (Muskogee) has played with Son House, collaborated with Phish bassist Mike Gordon and inspired countless guitarists throughout his five decade career. Find out more about him at leokottke.com.

Friday, April 14

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/husbandsokc.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content