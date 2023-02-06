© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 6-10: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
LEX
LEX

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, February 6

Bronte is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bronte_lb.

Tuesday, February 7

Lex is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itslexintheflesh.

Wednesday, February 8

Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Loveseats.

Thursday, February 9

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Mason Williams was a comedy writer for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and Saturday Night Live. He's also a classical guitarist and composer. Mason Williams is from Oklahoma City. Find out more about him at masonwilliams-online.com.

Friday, February 10

Carter Sampson is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cartersampson.net.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
