Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 23-27: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Em and the MotherSuperiors

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, January 23

Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com.

Tuesday, January 24

Em and the MotherSuperiors are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at emandthemothersuperiors.bandcamp.com.

Wednesday, January 25

Cooper Hill is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/cooperhillmusic.

Thursday, January 26

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The Five Americans were a pop rock band whose success in the late 1960s earned them performances on The Steve Allen Show, American Bandstand and Where The Action Is. The Five Americans were from Durant. Find out more about them here.

Friday, January 27

Labrys is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at labrys.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
