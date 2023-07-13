Tulsa to begin curbside green waste cleanup from June storms

The City of Tulsa will begin curbside collections of green waste from last month's massive storm Friday, July 14.

Crews will begin collecting near downtown and will work their way across the city in the coming weeks.

“Collection efforts will start in the hardest-hit areas of town and will conclude in the lowest-impacted areas,” according to the city’s website. “Residents are urged to prepare now and get all green waste to the curb so that it can be picked up.”

City officials ask people to stack limbs and other green waste debris in five feet lengths along the curb and away from mailboxes, buildings or boxes.

The collection doesn’t include typical yard waste like grass clippings in bags or other storm debris like shingles, but rather just branches and limbs.

Residents can also bring debris to mulch sites.

Widespread straight-line winds upwards of 100 miles per hour led to more than 300,000 customers losing power in the wake of the storm.

For more information, visit the city’s website and see when and where collections will start via this map.