Local News

Oklahomans in 12 storm-impacted counties to receive replacement SNAP benefits

KOSU | By Isabel Nissley
Published June 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
A sign noting the acceptance of electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which SNAP beneficiaries use to pay for food, is displayed at a grocery store in 2019 in Oakland, Calif. SNAP emergency allotments are ending after this month and have already ended in some parts of the country.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Oklahoma Human Services will automatically replace 45% of June benefits for SNAP participants in 12 Oklahoma counties. Those include Tulsa, Muskogee, Payne Counties and more.

A majority of the households in the counties experienced extended power losses following severe storms on June 17, affecting their ability to maintain safe temperatures for foods.

The state will issue replacement benefits to SNAP recipients to replace the food lost during power outages.

There are more than 100,000 households receiving SNAP benefits in the storm-impacted counties, Oklahoma Human Services says.

SNAP participants do not have to apply for the replacement benefits. They will be issued to recipients' EBT cards by June 30.

SNAP recipients whose benefits have already been replaced through a Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form will not receive additional benefits.

To apply for SNAP benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.

