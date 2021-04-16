SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

-
About 3 million kids in America are being raised by their grandparents.
-
The Farm Bill, that sets important policy on everything from crop insurance to SNAP benefits, is up for renewal next year. But the results of the midterm elections may not shed much light on how that legislation will end up.
-
The Supplemental Nutrition Education Program (SNAP-Ed) is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and helps SNAP recipients learn how to eat healthy food on a budget. Its employees complain of wages so low that they themselves qualify for SNAP.
-
The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health is set for Sept. 28. But specifics of the conference, including a detailed schedule and guest list, are fuzzy.
-
Perry, Okla. grocery store latest to double SNAP benefits for fruits and vegetables through pilot programFor many families, eating healthy is expensive. A new program will double the benefits for the purchase of fruits and vegetables at farmer’s markets and grocery stores in Oklahoma.
-
A new report from the USDA shows SNAP benefits have a bigger impact on rural economies.
-
Food pantries have been a big help to many families during the pandemic. But after the Biden administration increased benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, food pantries are anticipating less traffic.
-
The average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person, per month, starting in October.
-
As states like Kansas and Oklahoma let their emergency declarations run out, they effectively take a pass on extra federal help with food stamps.
-
After a majority Senate vote, Tom Vilsack is now reprising the role of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. He said during a news conference that one of his…