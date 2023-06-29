It's fireworks season. Here's what Oklahomans need to know

The Fourth of July brings celebration, fireworks, and an increased risk of injury, fire and to pets. To stay safe while you celebrate, take precautions.

Health safety

Fireworks can be dangerous. Last year, a firework malfunctioned and hurt three people who were viewing a public display in OKC’s Scissortail Park.

A large majority of firework-related injuries occur during summer months. People in their early 20s experience the highest rates of injuries. Fingers, hands, heads, faces and ears are the most commonly hurt body parts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

If injured by a firework, call 911 and seek medical help.

Before setting off fireworks, ensure that they are legal in your city. Then, take safety measures:

Never stand directly above a firework

Be sure to move away from the firework after lighting it

Wear protective eyewear

Keep fireworks away from kids

Avoid setting off fireworks while using drugs or alcohol

Connor Betts / Unsplash

Fire safety

Annually, fireworks cause tens of thousands of fires throughout the U.S. Ensure safer use by taking fire prevention steps.

If a firework starts a fire, call 911.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that firework users:

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case a firework malfunctions or starts a fire

Make sure that fireworks are extinguished before throwing them away

Soak used devices in water to prevent dumpster fires

Set fireworks off away from houses, trees, grass and anything flammable

This year, the City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to call 911 only when someone is injured by fireworks and when fireworks cause fires. Illegal firework use should be reported to the city via a temporary hotline at (405) 297-2222 or online to keep the emergency lines clear.

Caleb Fisher / Unsplash

Pet safety

Making sure your furry friends are safe is a priority around the Fourth of July holiday.

Keep your pets indoors during fireworks shows

Walk dogs before festivities

Be sure to put your animal’s collar on just in case

At least 40% of dogs have noise phobias. Try turning on soft music and moving animals into an interior room

Using an anxiety vest for your pet might be another solution

If your veterinarian decided that antianxiety medication might be a fit for your animal, be sure to talk with them about possible side effects and steps you should take to prepare your animal.

Sebastien Cordat / Unsplash

Leave it to the professionals

Cities across the state are holding firework displays this week for the July 4 holiday.

If you prefer leaving fireworks to the professionals, you’re in luck this holiday. Below are some big public firework displays.