Headlines: Tornado recovery funds, budget talks resume & Thunder game two preps

Published May 9, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT
Local headlines for Thursday, May 9, 2024

USDA offers funding to agriculture workers for storm recovery. (KOSU)

Barnsdall still trying to recover from Monday storms. (KOSU)

Judge halts enforcement of state’s ESG investment boycott. (NewsOK)

State leaders are meeting again today to discuss the budget. (Tulsa World)

Department of Corrections halts support for prison rodeo funding. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma’s tribal leaders are asking Congress for more law enforcement funding. (KOSU)

Ascension St. John Health gets hit with possible cybersecurity disruption. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa International Airport is getting a new air traffic control tower. (Tulsa World)

FFA takes over downtown Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Thunder gets ready for game two of the Western Conference Semifinals. (Tulsa World)

