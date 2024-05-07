© 2024 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: More deadly tornadoes, budget talks & Thunder playoff preparations

Published May 7, 2024 at 6:14 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Deadly tornadoes once again roll through Oklahoma. (KOSU)

State Department of Education and AG file separate lawsuits against Title IX. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Ryan Walters wants judge to dismiss lawsuit over teacher bonuses. (NewsOK)

House committee proposes greater scrutiny of Department of Education rules. (NewsOK)

State leaders fail to reach an agreement on first day of public budget talks. (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislation to raise the sexual age of consent dies over childhood marriage. (Oklahoma Voice)

Activists gather in OKC for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. (KOSU)

Inmate dies at the Cleveland County Jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools approves new contract for support workers. (Tulsa World)

Flaming Lips plan two free shows in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Thunder and Mavericks face off in the Western Conference Semifinals tonight. (NewsOK)

