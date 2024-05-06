© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Scenes from an Oklahoma City walk to honor those lost amid Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis

KOSU | By Sarah Liese
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:51 PM CDT
MMIP activists conclude ‘Honor Walk’ outside Oklahoma City Municipal Building on May 5, 2024.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
MMIP activists conclude ‘Honor Walk’ outside Oklahoma City Municipal Building on May 5, 2024.

More than 40 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) activists gathered outside the Oklahoma state capitol on Sunday to walk in honor of their loved ones.

Families and friends from different tribal nations told stories to heal and remember.

Among those walking was Shelley McMahan, who is a Muscogee citizen. She chose to attend the event because her son LaNeko McMahan was shot while riding a horse on May 22, 2022.

LaNeko McMahan's loved ones walk to honor him and seek justice for his murder.
1 of 2  — Liese_240505MMIP_Walk001.jpg
LaNeko McMahan’s loved ones walk to honor him and seek justice for his murder.
Sarah Liese / KOSU
LaNeko McMahan’s loved ones walk to honor him and seek justice for his murder.
2 of 2  — Liese_240505MMIP_Walk004.jpg
LaNeko McMahan’s loved ones walk to honor him and seek justice for his murder.
Sarah Liese / KOSU

“It makes you feel empty,” McMahan said. “He is my middle child. … It really feels like there's an empty spot, and there's nothing you can do to fill it.”

McMahan said that while the pain continues to linger, walks like these help heal her.

Jame Marie, an Arapaho and Choctaw woman, was another person walking. She said she attended to set an example for her four children and to spread awareness about an issue that needs more attention.

“Like I said, if there's five people, I'll be there,” Marie said. “If there's a thousand people, I'll be there. You got to keep showing up.”

James Marie reacts with a battle cry as cars honk their horns in solidarity with MMIP activists.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
James Marie reacts with a battle cry as cars honk their horns in solidarity with MMIP activists.

Sarah Liese
Sarah Liese reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
