New census data show Oklahoma, OKC grew in 2023

The latest numbers show Oklahoma is part of an upward trend for southern states. The state’s overall population grew by about 1% in 2023 while Oklahoma City held its position as 20th largest city in the country.

Oklahoma City netted more than 7,500 new residents — including both newborn babies and people who moved in last year. They pushed the city’s population over the 700,000-person threshold and made OKC the 14th-fastest-growing city in the country last year.

"Congrats to everyone in this community for building a desirable city that is drawing people from across the nation and world," Mayor David Holt wrote on social media. "And with our commitments to initiatives like MAPS 4 and our new arena, we know that this journey will only continue."

Tulsa only grew by about 150 people, despite the Tulsa Remote program that pays out-of-state residents to relocate there. But its suburbs are booming. Bixby’s population grew by 3%; Owasso by nearly 5%.

Of Oklahoma’s 15 largest cities, only Lawton’s population declined. It lost about 600 residents.