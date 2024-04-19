Headlines: Illegal immigration legislation, Superintendent Walters’ rules & That April Morning

State House advances illegal immigration bill. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt is getting bill making it harder for initiative petitions. (Oklahoma Voice)

High school graduation bill nears passage. (NewsOK)

Department of Education rules face bipartisan scrutiny from lawmakers. (Oklahoma Voice)

State House passes sentencing reform for victims of domestic abuse. (KOSU)

Authorities say grandma admitted to responsibility in death of two Kansas women. (NewsOK)

OSU program focuses on aging in rural areas. (KOSU)

The end of pandemic-era funding could impact after school programs. (KOSU)

Tulsa budget includes work on the Arkansas River levee. (Tulsa World)

Piedmont cancels fix-your-own-pothole event after pushback. (NewsOK)

Tulsa sees a record number of visitors to its downtown in 2023. (Tulsa World)

Osage artist and teacher Clancy Gray dies at the age of 75. (NewsOK)

Tribes celebrate economic efforts at a chamber event. (Tulsa World)

Elmore City celebrates 40 years of “Footloose”. (NewsOK)

Parts of eastern Oklahoma get recognized for film production. (KOSU)

Western Heritage Awards honor Oklahoma artists. (NewsOK)

Will Rogers students are heading to New York to see “The Outsiders” musical. (Tulsa World)

Remembering the OKC bombing in 1995. (KOSU)