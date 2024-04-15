Headlines: Severe weather, minimum wage state question and OKC Thunder playoffs

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on possible severe weather today. (NewsOK)

Minimum wage state question signature gathering begins this week. (KOSU)

Homeowner insurance coverage ranks number on in the U.S. (NewsOK)

State leaders look to crack down on illegal immigration. (NewsOK)

Legislative session ending is getting closer. (Tulsa World)

Next session’s House Speaker-elect gets ready to take the gavel. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Cole defines job as new U.S. House Appropriations Chairman. (Tulsa World)

Many elections this year will be decided by August. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Sheriff faces familiar for in general election. (NewsOK)

Gov. Stitt says the Cherokee and Creek Tribes owe the state millions in unpaid tolls. (NewsOK)

Governor calls the exodus at the Department of Education a good thing. (Tulsa World)

Democrats are scrutinizing rules at the State Department of Education. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School District gets ready for testing. (Tulsa World)

Rural Oklahoma English language learners work to get higher education. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s tax burden ranks as one of the lowest in the country. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Methodist delegates look to attending the national conference. (NewsOK)

Sara Hill makes history as first Native American woman on federal bench. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation is working to reclaim lost traditions. (Tulsa World)

Country star Reba McEntire attends the Western Heritage Awards. (NewsOK)

OKC Thunder enters the playoffs at first place in the Western Conference. (NewsOK)