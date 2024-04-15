It’s tax day in Oklahoma. What is your tax burden like?

Oklahoma has one of the lowest tax burdens in the country.

A tax burden isn’t the dollars and cents you pay in taxes. Instead, it’s the proportion of total income you pay toward state and local taxes.

Per an analysis by the media company WalletHub using Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center data, Oklahoma has the ninth-lowest tax burden in the country.

Property tax burdens are the fourth lowest in the nation here, while the individual income tax is also in the bottom half. Sales taxes, though, are higher than in most other states.

The legislature just pushed through a major sales tax cut, slashing the state’s portion of sales tax on groceries. Some municipalities have expressed concern because they rely on sales tax revenues.

But at the state capitol, a fight continues over the income tax as some Republicans push for that tax to be cut, while the state Senate has blocked those efforts.