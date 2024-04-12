Headlines: Illegal immigration legislation, Bricktown skyscraper approves & Coach John Smith retiring

State legislative leaders propose criminal charges for illegal immigration. (KOSU)

Lawmakers advance bills to change the state’s energy discrimination blacklist. (Tulsa World)

Bill requiring age checks on porn sites passes the House Rules Committee. (Tulsa World)

More than 130 SDE staffers have left since Superintendent Ryan Walters arrived. (NewsOK)

Signature gathering for minimum wage state question begins Monday. (Tulsa World)

The first over-the-counter birth control pill arrives amid the state’s abortion ban. (KOSU)

Two face charges in medical marijuana operations. (NewsOK)

New Oklahoma County jail location now heads to the OKC Council. (NewsOK)

OKC Planning Commission approves massive skyscraper in Bricktown. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Insurance Department bans NY warranty company. (NewsOK)

Group providing medical aid to Ukraine receives praise. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma arts community celebrates $10M in funding. (NewsOK)

Lily Gladstone movie shot in Oklahoma gets release date. (Tulsa World)

IndigiPopX comes to Oklahoma City this weekend. (NewsOK)

Taylor Hanson seeks to honor Leon Russell at Tulsa Theater show. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma artists and casinos get Academy of Country Music nods. (Tulsa World)

Delegation from state attends final preview of “Outsiders” musical. (Tulsa World)

OSU wrestling coach John Smith is retiring. (KOSU)