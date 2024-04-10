Headlines: Chaplains in public schools, Crutcher lawsuit dismissed & SGA returns to Thunder

Republican lawmakers revive legislation allowing for chaplains in public schools. (KOSU)

Senate committee approves bill to expand the State Board of Education. (NewsOK)

Testing clinic comes out against bill criminalizing spread of STIs. (KOSU)

Committee advances bill giving more power to governor on courts. (Tulsa World)

Governor and Attorney General increase battle over appointive power. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt finalizes compact with Choctaw Tribe on car tags. (Tulsa World)

State VA director announces retirement after less than six months on the job. (Tulsa World)

Last minute changes to candidate filing include incumbents withdrawing names. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Tom Cole moves a step closer to Appropriations Chair. (Roll Call)

Federal judge dismisses a lawsuit brought by the family of a man killed by Tulsa Police. (KOSU)

State Supreme Court suspends license of attorney involved in medical marijuana. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County could vote today on $5M offer for jail land. (NewsOK)

Tulsa advances plans to deal with homelessness. (Tulsa World)

OKC rejects plans for new amphitheater. (KOSU)

Local Muslims gather for first-ever prayer event at OKC fairgrounds. (NewsOK)

Hundreds celebrate the life of “Santa Blair”. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State wants stronger protections for pedestrians. (KOSU)

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander return in victory over the Sacramento Kings. (NewsOK)