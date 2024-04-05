Headlines: Osage Reservation ruling, Representative Mauree Turner & solar eclipse preparations

Court finds McGirt ruling doesn’t apply to the Osage Nation. (KOSU)

Controversial Catholic charter school gets just 145 applications through deadline. (Tulsa World)

Conservative group rallies at State Capitol to change school election dates. (NewsOK)

Another slow day for elective office filing. (NewsOK)

OKC Councilmember Nikki Nice announces State Senate run. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado files for reelection. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s only nonbinary lawmaker is not seeking reelection. (KOSU)

Teacher pay raises could become a sticking point in budget talks. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers advance bill to help reduce Sexually Transmitted Infections. (KOSU)

Senate panel passes legislation addressing “forever chemicals”. (Tulsa World)

State follows through with the execution of Michael DeWayne Smith. (KOSU)

Tulsa is seeing an increase in people experiencing homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Farmers’ markets are getting ready to open. (NewsOK)

Multiple Oklahomans make Forbes’s list of world billionaires. (NewsOK)

Upcoming Jewish Film Festival features documentary on Gene Wilder. (Tulsa World)

Solar eclipse brings tourism and challenges to southeast Oklahoma. (KOSU)