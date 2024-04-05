© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harm-reduction strategy to treat sexually transmitted infections advances in Oklahoma legislature

By Jillian Taylor
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Neisseria gonorrhoeae Bacteria Scanning electron micrograph of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria, which causes gonorrhea.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Neisseria gonorrhoeae Bacteria Scanning electron micrograph of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria, which causes gonorrhea.

A bill moving through the Oklahoma Legislature could allow health care providers to treat a patient's sexual partner for sexually transmitted infections when the initial patient is diagnosed. This practice would allow sexual partners to receive treatment without being evaluated, and it’s already legal in 46 states.

It’s called expedited partner therapy, which is a harm-reduction strategy that allows patients to provide their partners with medications they’ve been prescribed to treat sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomoniasis.

Senate Bill 1491, authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan) and Rep. Cynthia Roe (R-Lindsay), would legalize the practice in Oklahoma.

SB 1491 would extend this right to health care providers, which the bill defines as allopathic physicians, osteopathic physicians, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses licensed in Oklahoma and authorized to prescribe drugs. It was amended in the House Public Health Committee Tuesday to clarify that expedited partner therapy won’t apply to chronic sexually transmitted diseases.

“I saw this in primary care, and I'm sure other health care providers too. Frequently, the partner of the individual does not get treated,” Roe, a former nurse practitioner, said.

Roe’s personal experience as a nurse practitioner aligns with research from clinical trials, which found more partners are treated for sexually transmitted diseases when patients are offered expedited partner therapy.

The bill was approved unanimously by the Oklahoma House Public Health Committee. Because it was amended, it must pass the House floor and Senate floor again to reach the governor’s desk.

* indicates required
Tags
Health sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)Oklahoma's 2024 legislative session
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content