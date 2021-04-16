sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

-
StateImpact reporters recap their 2022 coverage, and look at what's to come in 2023.
-
Oklahoma already ranked among the highest in the country for sexually transmitted infections. The pandemic likely made it worseOklahoma ranked in the top five for sexually transmitted syphilis, newborns born with syphilis and gonorrhea.
-
Between 2015 and 2019, there was a 30% increase in the most commonly reported infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Syphilis cases in California have contributed to soaring national caseloads of sexually transmitted diseases. Experts point to the advent of dating apps, decreased condom use and an increase in meth.
-
If you've been delaying routine medical care in the past year, now's the time to catch up, doctors say. The consequences of missing some key screenings and health checkups can be lethal.
-
For years, syphilis seemed to disappear from the United States and from Oklahoma. But its return and ensuing surge have created a tragic pattern: a rise…
-
Although the coronavirus is the greatest public health emergency our country and state have seen in a century, it isn’t the only one happening right now.…
-
Mirroring a nationwide trend, the number of babies born with syphilis is on the rise in Oklahoma.State health officials say there has been a 283 percent…
-
The U.S. has the highest rates of sexually transmitted disease cases in the industrialized world, say health trackers, with chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reaching 2.3 million cases in 2017.