Headlines: Nex Benedict autopsy, Epic Schools hearing & State Fair’s OG&E Coliseum

Medical Examiner released final autopsy of Owasso nonbinary student Nex Benedict. (KOSU)

LGBTQ+ Oklahomans share their stories at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Lawmaker levels accusations against the Department of Corrections. (Tulsa World)

House committee advances bills including new fentanyl penalties. (Tulsa World)

Legislation on Name, Image, Likeness usage moves a step closer to the governor. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt signs bill to increase cost of hunting and fishing licenses. (Tulsa World)

New law requires schools to honor 4-H excused absences. (KOSU)

House Democrats are calling for a probe of State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Auditor testifies at Epic Charter School co-founders’ hearing. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools approves teacher signing bonuses. (Tulsa World)

Leader of the Oklahoma City School Board says it’s united in search for new leader. (NewsOK)

Guthrie voters to decide on maintaining sales tax for city projects. (KOSU)

Tulsa sets August 27th date for vote on elected official pay raises. (Tulsa World)

New leader of state mental health agency speaks at women in leadership panel. (Tulsa World)

The CEO of ONEOK talks to students during a TU series. (Tulsa World)

2024 Mayfest organizers unveil the event’s poster. (Tulsa World)

Thunder falls to the Nuggets without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. (NewsOK)

Upcoming new State Fair coliseum gets OG&E moniker. (NewsOK)