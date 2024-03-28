Oklahoma students to get state-guaranteed excused absences for 4-H activities

Schools will soon be required to allow students to take excused absences for 4-H activities.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill setting the new rule earlier this week. Under the new law, 4-H members still must follow the attendance policy of their local school board.

But if they have a 4-H activity, they must be given the opportunity to attend as long as they are not being disciplined, like for a suspension. If they miss class time, they can make up school work missed while in an activity sponsored through the youth development program.

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, the bill’s co-author, said a constituent requested the bill, and he has pushed the legislation for the last four years.

He said 4-H sometimes gets left out because it is not an official school-sanctioned activity like a sport or even FFA. Instead, it is put on by Oklahoma State University Extension.

"Our 4-H students deserve the same consideration to not have their grades negatively affected when they participate in an activity that is recognized by the county 4-H facilitator,” West said in a press release.

The measure passed the state House of Representatives in 2023 and the Senate voted on the legislation earlier this month.

The bill will officially go into effect in time for the next school year.