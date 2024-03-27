© 2024 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Minimum wage challenge, noxious weeds & Langston’s heartbreaking loss

Published March 27, 2024 at 6:26 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Opponents of minimum wage initiative petition request a rehearing. (NewsOK)

Top Epic finance official testifies in hearing against school’s co-founders. (Tulsa World)

Questions are rising over Oklahoma’s high virtual school enrollment. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa Public Schools plans to offer recruitment bonuses for new teachers. (KOSU)

Community conversation focuses on laws limiting education on race and gender. (Tulsa World)

Car tag compact between Cherokee Tribe and state remains up in the air. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation distributes $7.9M in car tag funds to schools. (Tulsa World)

A Chinese immigrant finds herself at center of crackdown on illegal marijuana. (The Frontier)

Corporation Commissioner pushes for an audit of Winter Storm Uri costs. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma lawmakers want to add two plants to the noxious weed law. (KOSU)

How a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on an abortion pill could impact Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Baltimore bridge disaster stirs memory of I-40 collapse in 2002. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayoral candidates answer questions at a town hall meeting. (Tulsa World)

Langston Lions fall short of NAIA Championship. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
