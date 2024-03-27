Tulsa Public Schools to offer thousands in recruitment bonuses for new teachers

Tulsa Public Schools is set to offer new teachers extra cash. The school district is partnering with the City of Tulsa to offer recruitment bonuses.

People with teaching certificates will be offered $3,000 if they sign with TPS by May 30, 2024. Those without licenses will be offered $1,000 and training at Tulsa Teacher Corp if they sign by April 30, 2024.

Additional terms will be stipulated within individual contracts, according to documents included in aschool board agenda.

The money is being drawn from city's Vision Tulsa funds. The cost is not expected to exceed $350,000.

Board member John Croisant said at Monday’s meeting the bonuses may help the district to stop spending so much money on temps.

“And here’s one solution that will help hopefully get people who want to be a part of this amazing district and help our students,” said Croisant.

The district is currently spending millions of dollars on contracted temporary workers to shore up staff shortages. TPS originally set aside $4.2 million to pay substitute teachers, but now says it needs $2 million more.

TPS officials expect at least 633 teacher vacancies in the upcoming year.

