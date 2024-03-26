Headlines: Ryan Walters polling, State Capitol arch & Langston advances in NAIA

Polling data shows decline in State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ favorability. (NonDoc)

Secretary of State puts minimum wage initiative petition on hold. (Tulsa World)

Preliminary hearing begins for Epic Charter’s co-founders. (Oklahoma Watch)

Diplomat’s visit highlights contacts between China and accused criminals. (The Frontier)

Death row inmate losses appeal and faces April 4 execution. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail hires consultant to certify health care of detainees. (NewsOK)

OETA looks to get fully funded under Senate budget plan. (NewsOK)

Senate committee passes bill to help state parks. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers advance plans to build a $4.3M memorial arch at the Capitol. (Oklahoma Voice)

Film and music industries shine at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

EMSA announces security breach of patients’ information. (Tulsa World)

Feds halt hydroelectric dam on the Kiamichi River near Talihina. (KOSU)

Tulsa Public Schools announces new acting deputy superintendent. (Tulsa World)

New show features Native American musicians and artists. (KOSU)

Sooner women’s basketball team falls in the second round of the NCAA. (NewsOK)

Langston Lions advance to the NAIA National Championship. (KFOR)