Headlines: Medical marijuana potency, GOP lawmaker infighting & butterflies and beer

Published March 20, 2024 at 6:18 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A new study looks at the potency of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana. (KOSU)

Catholic charter school begins taking applications despite challenges. (KOCO)

Superintendent Ryan Walters again denied involvement in Catholic charter challenge. (NewsOK)

Infighting among state Republican lawmakers is growing. (Tulsa World)

Legislation increases punishment for bullying that leads to suicide. (KOSU)

Tribal leaders are opposing bills to protect farmers who pollute. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail suffers its second inmate death of the year. (NewsOK)

Del City hires law firm to challenge new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

City of Grove sues developer over failing to build a new shopping center. (KOSU)

Yearly OKC homeless memorial service moves to new location. (NewsOK)

Home sales are starting to thaw as Spring begins. (NewsOK)

Easter festivities in northeastern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Monarch enthusiasts partner with Anthem Brewing. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
