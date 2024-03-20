City of Grove goes after developer for millions in damages

The City of Grove is alleging a real estate company failed on its promise to develop a new shopping center. The city is asking for millions in damages.

The city filed a lawsuit against Harbor Point Associates LLC and its parent company, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, for breach of contract, according to court documents.

The suit alleges that the developer did not follow through on a multi-unit retail development and did not pay the city promised reimbursements of over $3,000,000.

This is not the first time the city has tried to litigate this issue.

In 2022, Grove filed a nearly identical lawsuit against the same companies but agreed to try and reach a settlement out of court.

No such settlement was reached and Grove tried re-filing the lawsuit in federal court but was dismissed there due to jurisdictional grounds. The city has now asked Tulsa County District Court to hear the case.

Grove alleges the lack of development of the retail center caused the city to lose significant tax revenue.

Attorneys for both the city and the defendants would not comment on the record for this story.