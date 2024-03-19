Headlines: Senate passes budget, remembering Tom Stafford & early mushroom foraging

State’s budget process advances to negotiations. (Tulsa World)

More tax cuts pass out of the State House. (KOSU)

Legislation targets the Judicial Nominating Commission. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma election filing begins in about two weeks. (Oklahoma Voice)

House Speaker says limits could be placed on State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Response filed in lawsuit over library books in Edmond Schools. (NewsOK)

Remembering the life of Oklahoman and astronaut Tom Stafford. (KOSU)

Country Music Association honors the late Toby Keith. (KOSU)

Gas prices are rising but changes could be coming. (Tulsa World)

A mild winter and recent rains result in early picking for tasty mushrooms. (KOSU)