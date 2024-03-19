© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Senate passes budget, remembering Tom Stafford & early mushroom foraging

Published March 19, 2024 at 6:04 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

State’s budget process advances to negotiations. (Tulsa World)

More tax cuts pass out of the State House. (KOSU)

Legislation targets the Judicial Nominating Commission. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma election filing begins in about two weeks. (Oklahoma Voice)

House Speaker says limits could be placed on State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Response filed in lawsuit over library books in Edmond Schools. (NewsOK)

Remembering the life of Oklahoman and astronaut Tom Stafford. (KOSU)

Country Music Association honors the late Toby Keith. (KOSU)

Gas prices are rising but changes could be coming. (Tulsa World)

A mild winter and recent rains result in early picking for tasty mushrooms. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content