Headlines: Stitt vetoes cabinet bill, Owasso School Board & Thunder falls to the Pacers

Governor Stitt vetoes bill to save his cabinet members. (KOSU)

Senate passes legislation overhauling license plate procedure for used cars. (KOSU)

Bill mandates life without parole for some sex crimes. (Tulsa World)

Ballot proposal gives more power to the governor over judicial selections. (Tulsa World)

Constitutional amendment takes aim at ballot initiatives. (Oklahoma Watch)

Corporate income tax cut passes House with little hope in the Senate. (Tulsa World)

Representatives advance measure giving pay raise to park rangers. (KOSU)

Senate approves measure to limit virtual school days. (Tulsa World)

House approves bill to change Superintendent Ryan Walters’ teacher signing bonus. (NewsOK)

Legislation allows teachers to get pension and teach full time. (Tulsa World)

Owasso School Board hears complaints over district’s bullying policy. (Tulsa World)

Union picks its next superintendent. (Tulsa World)

Out-of-state Right-leaning group pressures local leaders against Ramadan event. (NewsOK)

Whitewater flume tests begin below Zink Lake. (Tulsa World)

New life is coming to the former VZD’s restaurant. (NewsOK)

Osage Nation finds reason to celebrate despite shut out at Oscars. (Tulsa World)

Cowboys fall to Central Florida to end time in the Big 12 tournament. (Tulsa World)

Thunder snaps its three-game winning streak in loss to the Pacers. (NewsOK)