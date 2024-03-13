Oklahoma House advances bill to give state park rangers a 15% raise

House members on Monday advanced a measure that would give the state’s lowest-paid law enforcement officers a raise.

Under House Bill 3787, authored by Rep. John George, R-Newalla, Oklahoma’s park rangers would receive a 15% raise beginning July 1.

The average park ranger salary is $43,522 a year, according to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. A 15% increase would boost that annual salary by about $6,500.

George said the turnover rate of the state’s park rangers was slightly over 50% the last two years, which is extremely high.

“You can’t have a turnover rate like that,” he said. “That’s not good. They’re also short staffed.”

George said it’s expensive to train new employees.

The raise would cost taxpayers about $408,000 a year, according to a fiscal analysis.

“They’re our lowest paid state law enforcement officers. This will put them up to the next to the lowest paid,” George said.

The bill passed 88-1. The measure heads to the Senate.

