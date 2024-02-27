Headlines: Nex Benedict walkout, legislative deadline & Writers’ Guild nominations

Owasso students stage a walkout to protest the death of Nex Benedict. (KOSU)

State Senator stands by “filth” comment over Benedict’s death. (Tulsa World)

Some stand behind Senator Woods’ “filth” comments. (NewsOK)

Religious leaders speak out on the comments as well. (NewsOK)

State lawmakers face a deadline to get bills out of committee. (KOSU)

Senator wants marijuana impairment training for small town police. (Tulsa World)

Daylight Saving Time bill would “lock the clock” in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

$35M rebate for RV park in Vinita advances in the House. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are getting ready to pay less for groceries. (Tulsa World)

School districts in state are supporting Edmond in library book challenge. (NewsOK)

OKC School Superintendent resigns position. (KOSU)

Union School Superintendent announces resignation after 40 years. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School Board resolves staff retirement issue. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s mayor says city councilman is unfit for office. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail reports its first death of the year. (NewsOK)

Presidential Primary early voting begins on Tuesday. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma-based productions garner awards and nominations. (KOSU)