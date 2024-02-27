Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools plans to resign

The superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Sean McDaniel submitted his resignation Monday.

In his resignation letter, McDaniel references disputes with an unnamed member of the district’s school board, citing disagreements about the roles he and the board members should play in service to the district.

"For months, and in good faith I have tried to bridge that gulf through conversations with the board and with concessions I have been willing to make, but to no avail," McDaniel wrote in his resignation letter. "I regret that our differing views of who should administer the district on a daily basis are now irreconcilable."

McDaniel has served as the district’s superintendent for six years.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt commended McDaniel in a social media post, touting the passage of a nearly $1 billion school infrastructure bond issue, as well as McDaniel’s signature initiative, Pathway to Greatness, which is an ongoing district facelift to consolidate some school sites and expand student access to educational programs and technology.

Holt says McDaniel has the “city’s eternal gratitude for a job well done.”

McDaniel will finish his contract, which lasts until June 30.