Headlines: Election results, removed educator portraits & Thunder beats the Magic

Published February 14, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST
Local headlines for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Oklahomans in 57 counties make decisions on school bonds and local races. (KOSU)

Lawmakers advance bill requiring a return to educator portraits removed by Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers seek changes after Greer Center abuse allegations. (The Frontier)

House committee votes along party lines to phase out corporate income taxes. (Tulsa World)

Senators approve incentive for schools to ban cell phones. (NewsOK)

Tax credit for air traffic controller instructors advances in the Senate. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers consider a new task force on industrial hemp. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt signs another tobacco compact. (NewsOK)

Report shows evaluation delays are adding to jail costs. (NewsOK)

OKC appoints new members to a police oversight board. (NewsOK)

$100M data center planned for Port Muskogee. (Tulsa World)

Local churches are offering meatless meals for Lent. (NewsOK)

Gilcrease Museum brings artwork to community. (Tulsa World)

Exhibit dedicated to the Irish band The Pogues is coming to the Bob Dylan Center. (Tulsa World)

Trailer for Oklahoma-filmed movie “Twisters” gets released. (Tulsa World)

Thunder extends winning streak in final game before the All-Star break. (NewsOK)

