The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Special session ends, Oklahoma County jail & Halloween festivals

Published October 4, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A special session at the state capital comes to an end shortly after it began. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation voted in favor of McCarthy as House Speaker. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern considers run for Speaker. (Politico)

Report shines light on corporal punishment in schools. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa school board tables the renewal of a charter school. (Tulsa World)

Walters support of TikTok group puts unwanted attention on Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Voice)

Teacher of the Year discusses challenges in the classroom. (Tulsa World)

Location of new Oklahoma County Jail could face turbulence. (NewsOK)

Court orders a freeze on a Freedman lawsuit amid an appeal. (Tulsa World)

A look at the headrights leading to the Osage Reign of Terror. (Tulsa World)

Transportation officials approve $9B plan for road and bridge improvements. (KOSU)

The federal government is conducting a nationwide alert test today. (KOSU)

A handful of Oklahomans make Forbes list of wealthiest Americans. (NewsOK)

Deer hunting season gets underway. (KOSU)

Where to get the best tacos for National Taco Day. (NewsOK)

Festivals turn to Halloween celebrations. (Tulsa World)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
