Gov. Stitt and House Speaker McCall want Oklahoma on the path to no income tax

Stitt says he hopes this special session will put Oklahoma on the path to 0% income tax, which he says is necessary if the state wants to keep attracting new residents and businesses.

“People are fleeing from high tax states to low tax states,” Stitt said. “We have to compete against Texas every single day, and they have zero income tax.”

When asked why the state hasn’t eliminated its 4.5% grocery tax yet, Stitt said that’s up to the legislature.

State Speaker of the House Charles McCall said he’s on board for eliminating income tax down the road.

“While we can't do that tomorrow, and I don't believe the governor has called to take the rate to zero, we do agree with the governor on a path to get to zero,” McCall said. “Now, I personally would like to see that move as fast as possible.”

McCall said he expects the House to advance a quarter-percent tax cut during the special session. But Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has called for more long-term planning to ensure the proposed tax cuts are sustainable.

Stitt had been invited to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning, which met to talk about state revenues. Such a move would have been unprecedented, and Stitt didn’t make it.

Senate leaders said they learned Stitt wouldn’t be there from his press event.