Headlines: Special session looming, tribal support survey & “Reservation Dogs” ending

Senate leader says governor needs to persuade lawmakers. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers urged to overhaul the eviction process. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sheriffs cite Texas law to help address staffing shortages. (Oklahoma Voice)

Poll finds support from tribes in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Ryan Walters plans Western Heights probe amid drag queen controversy. (NewsOK)

OKC Voters to decide on new arena for the Thunder. (KOSU)

Committee trims list of locations for the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

A fifth set of remains exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma joins other state and federal government in lawsuit against Amazon. (KOSU)

Turnpike Authority moves forward with ACCESS Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

State Commerce Department releases list of largest employers. (NewsOK)

Muscogee Chief David Hill wins reelection. (KOSU)

State on allergy alert for ragweed. (NewsOK)

Cities across the Great Plains deal with growing composting businesses. (KOSU)

Boom Town Creamery teams up with OKC Latina for Hispanic Heritage Month. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks third highest for adult obesity in the country. (KOSU)

Tulsa State Fair begins tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

Advance tickets for “Killer of the Flower Moon” go on sale. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” is coming to an end. (NewsOK)